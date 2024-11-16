Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Armlogi Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTOC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 752,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,731. Armlogi has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19.
Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter.
About Armlogi
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
