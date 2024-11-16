Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.01 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

