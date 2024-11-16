ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ASML by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ASML by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.9% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $658.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $881.59. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $654.77 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

