ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $28.64 on Friday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.
ASMPT Company Profile
