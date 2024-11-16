ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $28.64 on Friday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

