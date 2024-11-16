AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Koa Wealth Management LLC

Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.5% of Koa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,644 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after acquiring an additional 186,010 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,588,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.