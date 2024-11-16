ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.10.

Shares of ACO.X traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$48.55. 150,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,217. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.56 and a 12 month high of C$49.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.83.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$475,000.00. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $569,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

