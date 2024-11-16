Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUBN

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 2.1 %

Auburn National Bancorporation Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

(Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.