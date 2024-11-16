Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $2,253,111.84 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,535.68. This represents a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $6,615,840.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $4,703,815.53.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02.
  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.99 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,342 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 431.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,381,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after buying an additional 2,920,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

