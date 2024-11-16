Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $167,783.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADSK traded down $7.50 on Friday, hitting $299.15. 2,300,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,473. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $315.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $510,189,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after buying an additional 662,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.20.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

