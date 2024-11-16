Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 998117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $819.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

