Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
