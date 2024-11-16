Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,024,000. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,316,000. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVNM opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.