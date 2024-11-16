Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 396.25 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 395.66 ($4.99). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 407.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 66,150 shares trading hands.
Avingtrans Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £134.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,704.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Avingtrans Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.
About Avingtrans
Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.
