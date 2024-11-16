Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

