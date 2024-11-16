B. Riley Increases Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target to $3.50

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,582,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,356.64. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,043,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 753,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

