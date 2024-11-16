Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 956 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $235.81 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $148.50 and a twelve month high of $245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.93.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

