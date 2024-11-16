Balboa Wealth Partners Has $245,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,700. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,485,650.88. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.1 %

SFM stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

