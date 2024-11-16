Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,155 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
DHI opened at $161.61 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.66.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
