Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Plans Dividend of $0.37

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Shares of BNMDF remained flat at $11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50.
About Banca Mediolanum
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Mediolanum
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.