Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
About Banca Mediolanum
