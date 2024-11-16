Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

