Barclays Increases Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target to $9.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 339.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
