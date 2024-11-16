Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Price

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,345 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
