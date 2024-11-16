Bard Associates Inc. Invests $55,000 in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vox Royalty by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vox Royalty by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 9.4% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $34,372,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

VOXR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Vox Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

