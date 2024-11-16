Bard Associates Inc. Sells 30,010 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Standard Lithium by 29.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Standard Lithium by 765.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 253,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 10.4 %

SLI opened at $1.60 on Friday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $275.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Standard Lithium Profile

Standard Lithium ( NYSE:SLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

