Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Greenridge Global raised Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of BRFH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.76% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barfresh Food Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Barfresh Food Group worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

