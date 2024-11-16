Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 307,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Basf has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that Basf will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Basf to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

