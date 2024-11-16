Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Basf Stock Performance
Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 307,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. Basf has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that Basf will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on BASFY
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Basf
- What are earnings reports?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.