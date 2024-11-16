Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

BZH stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $33.30. 462,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,988.24. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

