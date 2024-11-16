Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 282218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

