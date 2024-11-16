Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ BENF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,037,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,796. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

In other Beneficient news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 188,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $337,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,183 shares in the company, valued at $623,247.57. The trade was a 35.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,250. This trade represents a 31.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 796,387 shares of company stock worth $1,977,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beneficient stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.57% of Beneficient worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

