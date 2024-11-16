Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Better Choice Company Inc., a Delaware corporation, disclosed its financial outcomes for the third quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. The company’s recent announcement detailed its performance during this period.

In compliance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s projections and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could potentially lead to differing actual performance outcomes than those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements in the report encompass management’s expectations surrounding future events, operational strategies, and performance, inclusive of consumer, business, and economic confidence levels, regulatory landscapes, litigation, sales, and anticipated benefits of acquisitions, among others. Management’s beliefs and expectations underpin these statements, subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

The company cautions that actual results could materially differ from these forward-looking statements due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such projections. It’s noted in the report that the forward-looking statements are valid as of their creation date, and the company does not intend to update or revise them to reflect subsequent events.

Interested parties seeking further insights into the risks linked to the company’s business are advised to refer to Better Choice’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This includes the Company’s recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In addition, Better Choice furnished the following exhibit with the Form 8-K filing:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated November 12, 2024

The company emphasized the importance of vigilantly monitoring and evaluating the risks within the industry, considering the unpredictability of events that may arise. It remains focused on driving optimal performance and acknowledging potential opportunities and challenges in the market.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the provided information within the SEC filings for a comprehensive understanding of Better Choice’s recent financial performance and future prospects.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

