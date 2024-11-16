Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

BIOX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 232,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $387.78 million, a PE ratio of 308.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,171,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,277 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

