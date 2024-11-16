BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 64,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 374,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,428.48. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,471 shares of company stock worth $656,330 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

