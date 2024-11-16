Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.42% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRA remained flat at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,134. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.13.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

