BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of BIOYF remained flat at $7.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.0334 dividend. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

