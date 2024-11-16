Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk Sells 3,250,000 Shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Stock

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,620,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,078.30. This trade represents a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Up 52.4 %

CERO stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

