BKV (NYSE:BKV) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Susquehanna

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKV. Mizuho assumed coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get BKV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:BKV opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. BKV has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $21.57.

In other news, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 6.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Rita Valois purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,994. The trade was a 15.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $393,300.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.