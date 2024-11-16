Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the October 15th total of 443,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

Blue Star Foods stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,328,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a negative return on equity of 204.29%.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

