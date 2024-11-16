Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $4,975.19. The stock had a trading volume of 235,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,360.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,983.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,079.50 and a 12-month high of $5,069.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

