Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after acquiring an additional 217,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.