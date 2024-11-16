Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Sells $86,537.50 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Parish sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $86,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $24,621.80. This trade represents a 77.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,961. The stock has a market cap of $408.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.