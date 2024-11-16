Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BRID stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgford Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

