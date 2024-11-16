BrightView (NYSE:BV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.40%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. BrightView updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Stock Down 0.9 %

BV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 905,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.36 and a beta of 1.28. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

