British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

