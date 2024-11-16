Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 310.0% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 89.7% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $164.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $769.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

