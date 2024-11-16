Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock remained flat at $7.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

