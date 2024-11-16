BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in October

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. BYD has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $83.67.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BYD had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that BYD will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.