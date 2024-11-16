Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 83.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 88.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $289.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

