Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $121.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPT. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT stock opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.