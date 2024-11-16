Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $53.86. Approximately 1,106,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,402,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after buying an additional 265,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,622,000 after acquiring an additional 176,183 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

