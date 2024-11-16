Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIR. Cormark raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.45.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.79. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$7.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.18. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.